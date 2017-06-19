2 arrested in one of Myrtle Beacha s hotel shootings from weekend
This Bluffton home was built by a freed slave in 1870: Here's what the Garvin House looks like after restoration Two Myrtle Beach men were arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting at the Crown Reef Resort that happened on Saturday. Ryan Lee Lafollette, 27, is facing charges of armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖
|Jun 19
|feet
|2
|Looking for hard workers to build houses.
|Jun 1
|Jckbuilder
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|May '17
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|ohio
|2
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Moving To Bluffton - HELP! (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SoonToBeRetired
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC