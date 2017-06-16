16 Summer Table Ideas Inspired by Coastal Living Covers
A beach umbrella centerpiece, cabana-striped tablecloths, tropical foliage in sea glass vases, and more genius entertaining ideas from the Coastal Living Designer Network. You only turn 20 once, right? Lucky for us, our friends at Habersham , a traditional new development neighborhood near Beaufort, South Carolina , threw us the ultimate birthday bash.
