You won't believe what this family added to their backyard playground ...
After Hurricane Matthew felled a large oak tree in the Zanzigs' Bluffton backyard, the family got creative and converted the toppled tree into a playground for their grandkids. Photos submitted by Charleston-area artist Ken Hamilton on his miniature model version of "Little Blue," Hunting Island States Park's infamous cabin that was demolished in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖
|2 hr
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|2 hr
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|2 hr
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr 19
|ohio
|2
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC