Woman charged in wreck that injured B...

Woman charged in wreck that injured Bluffton officer as he drove to fatal crash scene

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Island Packet

A Bluffton woman has been charged with failure to yield to the right of way after the vehicle she drove collided with a Bluffton Police Department cruiser on Monday night, injuring an officer. The 65-year-old woman was charged after the 2009 Dodge SUV she drove struck a cruiser driven by Officer George Wetzel on S.C. 170 around 10:25 p.m. as he was headed to a fatal crash on Bluffton Parkway, according to Lance Cpl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluffton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16) Apr 19 ohio 2
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) Apr '17 Bobby 5
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan '17 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
See all Bluffton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluffton Forum Now

Bluffton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluffton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bluffton, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,029 • Total comments across all topics: 281,107,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC