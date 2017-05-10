Will rain close down the Bluffton Vil...

Will rain close down the Bluffton Village Festival

The Bluffton Village Festival will go on despite a forecast of showers and possible thunderstorms Saturday, organizers announced on social media Friday. The 39th annual event will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13 on Calhoun Street in downtown Bluffton.

