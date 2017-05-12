Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust,...

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Strategic Plan...

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. , a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on acquiring and managing income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers, announced today its strategy to re-tenant two forthcoming anchor vacancies due to the recently announced BI-LO grocery store closures located at Shoppes at Myrtle Park and Cypress Shopping Center, both located in South Carolina . Wheeler acquired Cypress Shopping Center in 2014, an 80,435 square foot BI-LO anchored shopping center located at 20 Boiling Springs Rd. in Boiling Springs, for approximately $8.3 million.

