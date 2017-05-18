Whata s up with the orange traffic ba...

Whata s up with the orange traffic barrels on US 278 in Bluffton?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Island Packet

Over the next week, Beaufort County crews plant daylilies, crape myrtles, witch-hazel, juniper, hollies, and various grasses along a roughly half-mile section of the road between Belfair Plantation and Rose Hill Plantation. The roughly $100,000 project is just a small part of a long-term county plan to landscape all the medians on the 10-mile stretch of U.S. 278, from S.C. 170 to the bridges to Hilton Head Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluffton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖 Fri Hilton Head Coke ... 1
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Fri Hilton Head Coke ... 20
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) Fri Hilton Head Coke ... 6
Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16) Apr '17 ohio 2
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
See all Bluffton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluffton Forum Now

Bluffton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluffton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Bluffton, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,345 • Total comments across all topics: 281,158,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC