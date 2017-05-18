Whata s up with the orange traffic barrels on US 278 in Bluffton?
Over the next week, Beaufort County crews plant daylilies, crape myrtles, witch-hazel, juniper, hollies, and various grasses along a roughly half-mile section of the road between Belfair Plantation and Rose Hill Plantation. The roughly $100,000 project is just a small part of a long-term county plan to landscape all the medians on the 10-mile stretch of U.S. 278, from S.C. 170 to the bridges to Hilton Head Island.
