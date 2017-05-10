Virginia Stewart - Greenwood
Virginia Dean Harrell Stewart, 89, of 109 Augusta Circle, Greenwood, wife of Phillip Michael "Mike" Stewart, died Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at Hospice House. Born in Holland, VA, she was a daughter of the Mr. and Mrs. Davis.
