These two things could save your life on the water
Skipper Clay Emminger, with Beaufort Water Search & Rescue, offers one piece of equipment and one piece of advice that could potentially keep you alive while boating. One of these likely saved missing boater and Ridgeland SC resident Jason Smith when he ran out of fuel while out on the water on the evening of Thursday, May 18, 2017 and was rescued the following morning.
