Study planned for Hilton Head Island bridge replacement
County Council's public facilities committee has recommended that the county enter an agreement with the S.C. Department of Transportation for a $3 million environmental assessment to study widening or replacing the bridges to Hilton Head. DOT will provide $1 million for the assessment.
