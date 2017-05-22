Society of Bluffton Artists Side By S...

Society of Bluffton Artists Side By Side exhibit runs through June

The Society of Bluffton Artists is presenting "Side By Side," an art exhibit that explores photography and its mixed media interpretation, June 5 through July 1 at the SoBA gallery, 6 Church St. in Old Town Bluffton. SoBA painters paired with SoBA photographers.

