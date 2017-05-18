Slain teen's family: 'You inhale, and exhale and know life will go on.'
Family and friends of Dominique Williams, who was shot in July 2015 at Coligny Beach Park at the age of 17, gathered for the second annual Walk for Dom on Saturday, May 20, 2017, on Hilton Head Island at the Hilton Head Island High School track. William's aunt, LaSha Milton, explains the significance of the bubble ceremony after the walk.
