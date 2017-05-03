She may have lost her leg, but has gained so much more

Flounder, a now three-legged puppy living with her foster family in Bluffton, came to Port Royal Veterinary Hospital after she was found cowering underneath of a shed in Seabrook in March 2017. "The reason I think she survived is because she is an alpha personality, a fighter," Marikay Campbell, a veterinarian at Port Royal Veterinary Hospital, said.

