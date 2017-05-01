Remember how a The Bachelorettea filmed here and it was all a Shhhha ? Well, the secrets are out
Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay shares a moment with her date in their horse drawn carriage on March 30, 2017. The two were arriving at the Shaggin' and Shuckin' oyster roast at Oyster Factory Park in Old Town Bluffton.
