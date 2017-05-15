One person killed in Bluffton Parkway crash late Monday
Bluffton Police are investigating a Monday night fatal crash reported around 10:30 p.m. on Bluffton Parkway near Pinecrest Drive. Information on the cause of the wreck and how many people and vehicles were involved was not immediately available Tuesday morning.
