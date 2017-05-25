Mistrial declared in 2015 Hilton Head...

Mistrial declared in 2015 Hilton Head murder case after jury fails to reach verdict

A mistrial was declared Thursday in the murder trial of a Bluffton man accused in the October 2015 shooting death of a Hilton Head Island man, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office. The jury failed to reach a verdict in the case against Brian Allen Jr. , 24, charged in connection with the Oct. 22, 2015, murder of 30-year-old Charles Miller, who was shot outside a residence on Snider Walk and later pronounced dead at Hilton Head Hospital.

