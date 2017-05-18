In the case of an opioid overdose, these officers are prepared
More than 230 officers from 11 local agencies attended training sessions at University of South Carolina Beaufort in Bluffton, each one leaving with two doses Naloxone to use in the case of an opioid overdose. More than 230 officers from 11 local agencies attended training sessions at University of South Carolina Beaufort in Bluffton, each one leaving with two doses Naloxone to use in the case of an opioid overdose.
