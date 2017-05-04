Ice cream returns to Bluffton store after short closure; zoning issues with town unsettled
Nearly a month after its grand-opening, Bluffton's newest ice cream store on Lawton Street is permitted to sell all of its frozen treats once more. Crabby's Corner , an ice cream and shaved ice store situated on the side of Mameem & Maudie in Old Town Bluffton, closed its doors less than a week after its official opening April 8 when the Town of Bluffton asked owners to temporarily shut down due to business license and zoning issues.
