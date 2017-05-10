How to make a milk punch cocktail

Paul Rabe, bartender at The Lucky Rooster Kitchen and Bar, which serves a variety of draft cocktails home-made in bulk, shows how milk is used to clarify a citrus cocktail on May 10, 2017. The milk punch process, which dates back to colonial times, uses whole milk to remove impurities, and solve the problem of separation and spoilage of the citrus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.