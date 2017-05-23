How Beaufort Police has caught more d...

How Beaufort Police has caught more drivers texting than any other agency in the county

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Island Packet

Check out these numbers about the tickets that have been issued for texting and driving in Beaufort County since the law banning it was passed in 2014. Check out these numbers about the tickets that have been issued for texting and driving in Beaufort County since the law banning it was passed in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluffton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖 May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 1
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 20
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 6
Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16) Apr '17 ohio 2
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
See all Bluffton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluffton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Beaufort County was issued at May 24 at 11:00AM EDT

Bluffton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluffton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Bluffton, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,177 • Total comments across all topics: 281,246,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC