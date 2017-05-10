Hilton Head tourists would make arts venue work

A recent editorial incorrectly concluded that "the Town of Hilton Head Island's Venue Committee had its mind made up before it ever got started." The Venue Committee's consultant has put forward solid recommendations that are being embraced, and not disputed, by the community: 3. Upgrade the Coastal Discovery Museum and develop Mitchelville to attract more visitors by building on our heritage and cultural assets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.