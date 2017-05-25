Hilton Head man awarded nearly $20,000 after 2016 pit bull attack

A Bluffton woman was ordered to pay nearly $20,000 to a Hilton Head man after a jury determined that she failed to restrain her pit bull as it attacked a man outside a Bluffton apartment complex in 2016. The verdict came on May 19 in the Beaufort County Court of Common pleas after the Hilton Head man suffered injuries on Feb. 25, 2016 outside the Simmons Cay apartments on Simmonsville Road.

