Hilton Head man awarded nearly $20,000 after 2016 pit bull attack
A Bluffton woman was ordered to pay nearly $20,000 to a Hilton Head man after a jury determined that she failed to restrain her pit bull as it attacked a man outside a Bluffton apartment complex in 2016. The verdict came on May 19 in the Beaufort County Court of Common pleas after the Hilton Head man suffered injuries on Feb. 25, 2016 outside the Simmons Cay apartments on Simmonsville Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|ohio
|2
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC