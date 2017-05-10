Guess what you can now do legally on ...

Guess what you can now do legally on Daufuskie in the dark?

If you live on Daufuskie Island, chances are you've got a golf cart - and if you've got a cart, you probably drive it night. Beaufort County Council passed a measure earlier this week allowing night time golf cart use on the island, making it the first place in the county where such driving is permitted on public roads.

