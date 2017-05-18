For Noah, Sam and Austin: 2 car wreck...

For Noah, Sam and Austin: 2 car wrecks and 3 needless deaths leave Bluffton, Hilton Head shaken

Friends and family of Noah Fedele and Sam Bougus gathered Tuesday evening on the banks of the May River in the All Joy area of Bluffton to remember the two teens killed Monday evening on Bluffton Parkway. Friends and family of Noah Fedele and Sam Bougus gathered Tuesday evening on the banks of the May River in the All Joy area of Bluffton to remember the two teens killed Monday evening on Bluffton Parkway.

