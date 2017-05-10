Driving Miss Norma: She chucked cancer treatment, rode in Hilton Head parade, now wea re in her book
The "Say YES to Living Tour" celebrating her inspiring life will come to Hilton Head Island and Bluffton later this month. Miss Norma was the 90-year-old lady who enraptured the nation last year when she chucked cancer treatment for an RV trip around America.
