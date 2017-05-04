Doors are about to close permanently ...

Doors are about to close permanently at this Bluffton grocery store

Friday May 5 Read more: The Island Packet

Shoppers of the Bluffton Bi-Lo will have to buy groceries at another store, or travel nearly 10 miles to the nearest Bi-Lo on Mathews Drive on Hilton Head Island come June. The grocery store at 50 Burnt Church Road will close, according to Southeastern Grocers, the company that owns the Bi-Lo chain established in Georgia and the Carolinas.

