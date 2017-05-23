Desperation was in the air at the Hilton Head hospitality job fair Tuesday
From left, Beaufort resident and USCB student Judson Welch talks about summer internship opportunities with Matt Suckow and Abbey Wells of the Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island during Tuesday's Hospitality Hiring Event job fair at the resort. More than 50 resorts and restaurants came out for the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association job fair held Tuesday at the Sonesta Resort on Hilton Head Island in the hopes of hiring for dozens of positions, but they were met with crickets.
