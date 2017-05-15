Crash in front of Tanger Outlets bloc...

Crash in front of Tanger Outlets blocks lanes of US 278

A crash on U.S. 278 in front of Tanger Outlets 2 in Bluffton at 4:55 p.m. is blocking multiple lanes of traffic Sunday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office advisory. We've got you covered if you're looking for box scores and other late sports results that missed the printed newspaper because of early deadlines.

