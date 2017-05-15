Century-old Hardeeville house could find new home a " in Beaufort County
What's a city to do with a crumbling but historic home when the money just isn't there to rehabilitate it? That's what the Hardeeville City Council is planning to do with the 102-year old Heyward House on Main Street. Earlier this month, the council gave preliminary approval for the city-owned property to be sold to a private company, which has vowed to move the intact home to Pritchardville where it will ultimately be restored.
