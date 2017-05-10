Blufftona s budget proposal includes tax cut for 2nd year

Town staff presented a proposal from the new fiscal year 2018 budget Tuesday night that includes a roughly 4 percent tax cut, driven mostly by growth and rising property values. If the nearly $37 million budget is ultimately passed prior to the start of the new fiscal year, the tax cuts would save a full-time owner of a home valued at $250,000 about $20 a year in taxes, according to town documents.

