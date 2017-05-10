Blufftona s budget proposal includes ...

Blufftona s budget proposal includes tax cut for 2nd year

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Town staff presented a proposal from the new fiscal year 2018 budget Tuesday night that includes a roughly 4 percent tax cut, driven mostly by growth and rising property values. If the nearly $37 million budget is ultimately passed prior to the start of the new fiscal year, the tax cuts would save a full-time owner of a home valued at $250,000 about $20 a year in taxes, according to town documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluffton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16) Apr 19 ohio 2
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) Apr 17 Bobby 5
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan '17 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec '16 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
See all Bluffton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluffton Forum Now

Bluffton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bluffton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Bluffton, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,173 • Total comments across all topics: 280,920,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC