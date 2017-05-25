Bluffton wine shop reopens with new owners and a new menu
Red the Restaurant and Wine Boutique , in Bluffton, has reopened with new owners and an added lunch and dinner menu. Tara and Arturo Lopez purchased the wine store in October and have spent recent months renovating the business at 1011 Fording Island Road.
