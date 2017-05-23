Bluffton PD gets three new body camer...

Bluffton PD gets three new body cameras thanks to Bluffton church donation

Read more: The Island Packet

The Bluffton Police Department received a check to purchase three new body cameras for officers at the conclusion of St. Gregory the Great's Catholic annual Blue Mass on Friday. "These cameras are vital for the safety of our officers and of the public," Chief Joey Reynolds said.

