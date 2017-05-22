Bluffton man to be tried this week in 2015 Hilton Head murder
A Bluffton man charged with the October 2015 murder of a Hilton Head Island man is scheduled to stand trial this week in Beaufort County Court. Brian Allen Jr., 24, was charged in connection with the Oct. 22 murder of 30-year-old Charles Miller, who was shot outside a residence on Snider Walk and later pronounced dead at Hilton Head Hospital.
