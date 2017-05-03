Bluffton man faces pot charges after raid on apartment Wednesday

A Bluffton man was charged early Wednesday morning when Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigators found packaged marijuana instruments used to extract THC from the drug at a Bluffton apartment, according to a Sheriff's Office news release. Anthony Williams, 45, was charged with manufacturing marijuana and possession with intent to distribute after investigators received information over the past week about a suspect selling marijuana from a Lakes at Edgewater apartment, according to the release.

