Bluffton man faces indecent exposure charge in Hilton Head incident

A Bluffton man was charged with indecent exposure Thursday after he allegedly drove on Hilton Head Island while exposing himself. Michael Uchno, 38, was charged after a man called the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office around 11:40 a.m. to report a suspicious person driving in the area of North Forest Beach Drive and Avocet Road, according to a Sheriff's Office report.

