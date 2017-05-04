Bluffton man faces indecent exposure charge in Hilton Head incident
A Bluffton man was charged with indecent exposure Thursday after he allegedly drove on Hilton Head Island while exposing himself. Michael Uchno, 38, was charged after a man called the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office around 11:40 a.m. to report a suspicious person driving in the area of North Forest Beach Drive and Avocet Road, according to a Sheriff's Office report.
