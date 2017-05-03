Bluffton man arrested for sale, distribution of marijuana
Investigators obtained a search warrant after receiving information over the past week regarding 45-year-old Anthony Williams selling marijuana from an apartment at the Lakes at Edgewater. Williams was present at the time and taken into custody.
