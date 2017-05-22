Bluffton family fast asleep while 8-foot alligator removed from their front porch
This 8-foot alligator was seen roaming Bluffton's Pinecrest neighborhood for at least a year, but things came to a head Saturday night when the alligator was found in the middle of the street and residents could not pass by. As the Beaufort County Sheriff's Department responded, the alligator moved onto a front porch and yard nearby.
