Bluffton developer finds out whether hea ll be the next US ambassador to the Bahamas

State Rep. Bill Herbkersman will not be the next U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, according to a press release from the embassy . President Donald Trump announced Monday his intention to nominate San Diego industrialist Doug Manchester to fill the position, which has been vacant since 2011 because of the U.S. Senate refused to confirm President Barack Obama's appointment.

