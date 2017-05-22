Bluffton, Beaufort County to offer hurricane preparedness meetings
The town of Bluffton's emergency management division and engineering department and the Beaufort County emergency management are teaming up to offer two educational classes on preparing for a hurricane. The classes are comprised of the same information, but will offered on different dates to accommodate those who want to attend.
