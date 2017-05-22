Bluffton, Beaufort County to offer hu...

Bluffton, Beaufort County to offer hurricane preparedness meetings

10 hrs ago Read more: Bluffton Today

The town of Bluffton's emergency management division and engineering department and the Beaufort County emergency management are teaming up to offer two educational classes on preparing for a hurricane. The classes are comprised of the same information, but will offered on different dates to accommodate those who want to attend.

