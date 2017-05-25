Beaufort County Council rejects Hilton Head National redevelopment
After a disjointed, loud and at times downright confusing ping-pong of motions, Beaufort County Council voted Monday to deny a rezoning request for the Hilton Head National Golf Club property. Scratch Golf, LLC had applied for an upzoning to change the current rural zoning on 279 acres of the 299-acre tract at Bluffton Parkway and Malphrus Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for hard workers to build houses.
|22 hr
|Jckbuilder
|1
|Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|ohio
|2
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Moving To Bluffton - HELP! (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|SoonToBeRetired
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC