Beaufort County Council rejects Hilton Head National redevelopment

After a disjointed, loud and at times downright confusing ping-pong of motions, Beaufort County Council voted Monday to deny a rezoning request for the Hilton Head National Golf Club property. Scratch Golf, LLC had applied for an upzoning to change the current rural zoning on 279 acres of the 299-acre tract at Bluffton Parkway and Malphrus Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.