Annual Blue Mass held at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church
Michelle Flores/Bluffton Today Members of the Bluffton Police Department and Beaufort County Sheriff's Office gather in front of the St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church on Friday morning. St. Gregory the Great Catholic School had its annual Blue Mass on Friday to honor all current and former first responders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|ohio
|2
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC