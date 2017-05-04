A year later, search continues for driver involved in Bluffton teena s death
A year after a community came together to support a family who lost their daughter and sister in a hit-and-run crash, investigators are still looking for answers. Grace Sulak , 14, died May 7, 2016, in the crash on Interstate 26 in Calhoun County as she rode with her best friend, Emma Dewey, and Dewey's mother, Andrea Dewey , back home from a track meet in Columbia.
