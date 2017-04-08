Your Library: Talk about things that matter
The Beaufort County Library is hosting monthly conversation cafes at the St. Helena branch, and commencing in May, the Bluffton and Hilton Head branches. Conversation cafes are lively, drop-in conversations among diverse people about our feelings, thoughts and actions in this complex, changing world.
