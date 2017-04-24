What's Qigong? A woman shares how it changed her life
More than 25 people practiced Tai Chi and Qigong, an ancient Chinese meditation, in Jarvis Creek Park on Hilton Head Island on April 29, 2017 - World Tai Chi and Qigong Day. The group meets three times a week and is open to the public for free.
