Thanks, Mom! Concerned mother praised for chiding bickering Beaufort County School Board

A citizen stands before the Beaufort County School Board during public comment on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 after sitting through a 4-hour meeting and tells board members that their meetings are awful. Can you even imagine taking care of two children, one with special needs, working at a doctor's office all day and then having the stamina to attend a Beaufort County School Board meeting for four long hours? That is just what Kerri Lewis did a few weeks ago.

