Stolen vehicle, multiple car break-ins reported at May River Preserve in Pritchardville

Saturday

Sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning in the May River Preserve community in Pritchardville, a car was stolen, four others were broken into and someone reportedly broke into a model home, according to Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reports. Some of the items stolen from the cars included prescription sunglasses, a digital camera, high-end flashlights and 20 Disney DVDs.

