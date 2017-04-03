Sheriffa s Office report offers details of Tuesdaya s wreck near Hilton Head bridge
Four people were taken to the hospital - one of them by helicopter - at mid-morning Tuesday following a two vehicle crash on US 278 at the base of the bridge to Hilton Head Island that snarled traffic in both directions. A Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report on the Tuesday two-vehicle crash at the base of the Hilton Head Island bridge details how the wreck happened.
