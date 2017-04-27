Replicas of Columbus' ships dock in downtown marina
Shellie Murdaugh/For Bluffton Today A roster of the Nina's crew from 1492 has been painted on one of the storage areas inside the ship. The "Nina" and "Pinta" docked at Beaufort's downtown marina last week in anticipation of many visitors over several days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr 19
|ohio
|2
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|Apr 17
|Bobby
|5
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC