Red Cross assists Bluffton family following Monday fire
The Bluffton Township Fire District responded to the blaze and no injuries were reported. However, two adults are being provided with assistance by the Red Cross for finances, food, clothing, lodging and other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bluffton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Wed
|ohio
|2
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|Apr 17
|Bobby
|5
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Bluffton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC