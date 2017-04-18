Red Cross assists Bluffton family fol...

Red Cross assists Bluffton family following Monday fire

Read more: The Island Packet

The Bluffton Township Fire District responded to the blaze and no injuries were reported. However, two adults are being provided with assistance by the Red Cross for finances, food, clothing, lodging and other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

