Port Royal Plantation hires contractor for new beach house
The association of approximately 1,800 landowners has contracted with the Court Atkins Group, of Bluffton, to expand the existing 3,700-square-foot facility by 2,800 square feet, according to a news release. A fully equipped kitchen, community room, library, meeting space, galleries and storage areas will be added to the existing building.
